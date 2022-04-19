Oettinger allowed four goals on 19 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood midway through the second period, but the Stars couldn't mount a comeback. It's been a tough run for Oettinger lately, as he's allowed 52 goals in his last 18 games, going 10-8-0 in that span. The 23-year-old is at 27-14-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage -- he's faded from his hot start to the season. The Stars finish their road trip with a back-to-back in Edmonton on Wednesday and Calgary on Thursday, so Oettinger and Wedgewood are likely to split that tough pair of matchups.