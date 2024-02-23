Oettinger allowed three goals on 11 shots Thursday against the Senators before being replaced in the second period. The Stars lost 4-1.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period. But two goals in a span of 3:19 early in the second chased Oettinger from the net. He was replaced by Scott Wedgewood. After a seven-game win streak, Oettinger has lost three consecutive games, including one in overtime and another in a shootout. He has allowed 10 goals in that span. Dallas is one of the Cup favorites coming from the West, so they'll rebound quickly. So will Oettinger.