Oettinger allowed four goals through two periods in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Oettinger allowed four goals on sixteen shots in the first two periods before he was replaced by Scott Wedgewood to start the third. Oettinger was spared the loss after Dallas scored four unanswered goals in the period to force overtime. The 23-year-old netminder has now allowed four or more goals in three of his last four starts. Still, Oettinger has had a strong season overall with a 9-2-0 record and a .917 save percentage.