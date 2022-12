Oettinger saved 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Nashville.

Oettinger surrendered two goals on 13 shots in the second period, but he otherwise had a flawless performance. The 24-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven games. He's 15-5-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage in 26 contests this season.