Stars' Jake Oettinger: Questionable to return
Oettinger (lower body) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Oettinger was replaced in the crease by Scott Wedgewood during the second period. He made eight saves on 10 shots over 26:23 of ice time prior to exiting the contest.
