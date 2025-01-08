Oettinger turned aside 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Stars got caught flat-footed to begin the game, and Oettinger gave up three goals in the first 12 minutes of the first period. The netminder kept his focus though, and allowed only a Vincent Trocheck power-play tally the rest of the way as Dallas mounted a comeback. Oettinger has won four straight starts, and since the beginning of December he's posted an 8-5-1 record in 14 outings with a 2.34 GAA and .902 save percentage.