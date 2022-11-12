Oettinger gave up five goals on 18 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Oettinger was out for just under two weeks with a lower-body injury. He wasn't very good in his first game back, though the Stars' inability to match the Sharks' intensity early in the second and third periods led to three of the goals. While this was easily his worst game of the year, it may just take time for Oettinger to shake off the rust. He's now 5-2-0 with a 1.90 GAA and a .931 save percentage in eight starts this year. The Stars begin a three-game road trip in Philadelphia on Sunday.