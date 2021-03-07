Oettinger will start for the second time in as many nights Sunday against Nasvhille, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger will get right back in there after notching his first NHL shutout Saturday against the Blue Jackets. Overall, the 22-year-old backstop is 3-3-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .922 save percentage. He has outplayed Anton Khudobin (7-4-1, 2.60 GAA, .913 save percentage), but it's too early to declare a changing of the guard in the Stars' net. Another strong performance from Oettinger here could start to change that, though.