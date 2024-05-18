Oettinger stopped 29 of 30 shots in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Oettinger was tagged for five goals on 27 shots in Game 5, but he bounced back in a big way to secure the series win Friday. This was the fifth time in 13 games that he's limited an opponent to a single goal. Oettinger also hasn't lost consecutive games since his first two outings in the first round. He's locked in as the Stars' starter as they await the winner of the Canucks-Oilers series to join them in the Western Conference Finals.