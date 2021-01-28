Per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's home game versus Detroit.

Oettinger will be making his NHL debut Thursday. The 22-year-old backstop was solid as AHL Texas' starter in 2019-20, maintaining a 2.57 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 38 appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his first NHL win in a home matchup with a Red Wings club that's averaging just 1.86 goals per game this campaign, 29th in the NHL.