Oettinger is expected to start on the road Friday against Arizona, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won his last two starts and has saved 57 of 60 shots in that span. He has a 32-10-11 record, 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage in 56 appearances this season. Arizona has lost its last five contests, dropping its record down to 27-35-13.