Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Oettinger is coming off a 27-save performance in Sunday's 5-1 win over Florida. He has a record of 18-6-3 this season with a 2.34 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 30 appearances. Oettinger has stopped 67 of 74 shots in three previous meetings with the Islanders en route to a mark of 2-1-0.