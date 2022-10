Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports, indicating he will start at home against Winnipeg,

Oettinger earned a pair of wins over Nashville last week to begin the 2022-23 season. He allowed just one goal against in each contest, while stopping 60 total shots in the process. Oettinger will go into his third start of the year with a .968 save percentage.