Oettinger is slated to start on the road against Minnesota on Friday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger is 23-7-8 with a 2.23 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 41 contests this season. He last faced the Wild on Feb. 8, stopping 38 of 39 shots in a 4-1 victory. The Wild have the 24th-ranked offense with 2.89 goals per game in 2022-23.