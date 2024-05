Oettinger will defend the road net in Game 3 versus Edmonton on Monday, according to Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com.

Oettinger is coming off a 28-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. He has a 9-6 record with a 2.04 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 15 starts this postseason.