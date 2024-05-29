Oettinger is expected to tend the twine on the road in Game 4 against the Oilers on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Oettinger has been struggling for consistency of late, allowing just one goal in three of his last six outings while also giving up three or more tallies in the other trio of appearances. Still, the backstop is sporting a 2.05 GAA and .922 save percentage over that stretch while going 4-2. Based on his recent trend, Oettinger is due for a strong performance in Game 4.