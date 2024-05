Oettinger will guard the road goal in Game 4 versus Colorado on Monday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger has won his last two outings, including a 28-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Avalanche in Game 3. He has a 6-4 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 starts this postseason. If the Stars emerge victorious in Monday's contest, the team can take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Dallas for Game 5 on Wednesday.