Oettinger will be in the road blue paint versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Oettinger is in a groove to start the new calendar year, posting a 4-0-0 record, .914 save percentage and 2.16 GAA through four appearances. Toronto sits 12th in the league with 3.07 goals per game. Oettinger is 0-3-0 against the Leafs in his career.