Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will start Monday in Columbus.

Oettinger is coming off a 45-save performance in last Thursday's 2-1 win over Washington. He has a 12-4-3 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Oettinger has a mark of 6-0-1 versus the Blue Jackets in his career, having allowed just 12 goals on 165 shots. Columbus also ranks 27th in the league this year with 2.77 goals per game.