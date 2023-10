Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports, indicating he will protect the home goal Monday against Columbus.

Oettinger has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his four previous outings this season. He has stopped 65 of 68 shots en route to a 3-0-1 record. Columbus has scored 20 times over eight contests this campaign.