Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game versus Pittsburgh.

Oettinger has won his past two outings, including a 24-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit. He has a record of 11-3-3 this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 20 appearances. Oettinger made 27 stops in a 3-2 victory over the Penguins during the 2021-22 campaign.