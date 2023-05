Oettinger will guard the road crease against Seattle in Game 6 on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Oettinger hasn't been at his best in this series, posting a 3.49 GAA and an .877 save percentage through five contests. However, he's coming off a strong start in which he saved 29 of 31 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. Seattle has averaged 3.08 goals per game in the playoffs this year. A win for Oettinger and the Stars on Saturday would secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals.