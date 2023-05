Oettinger will guard the road goal in Saturday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer said the Stars would go with the same lineup from Game 4, which included Oettinger, who made 37 saves in a 3-2 overtime win. Oettinger's about as close to a lock as it gets, as he's started all 17 playoff contests so far. He has a 9-8 record, a 2.94 GAA and an .899 save percentage, and he'll look to keep the Stars' season alive again Saturday.