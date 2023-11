Oettinger is expected to guard the road goal Saturday versus Vancouver, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Oettinger is 5-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a .939 save percentage in six contests this season. He's taken a slight step back recently, though, allowing six goals on 72 shots (.917 save percentage) over his last two contests. The Canucks lead the league offensively with an average of 4.60 goals per game, so this might be a tough night for Oettinger.