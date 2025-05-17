Oettinger will patrol the home crease in Game 6 against Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Savannah Huemoeller of D210SPORTS.

Oettinger allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets in Game 5, with the fourth tally being an empty-netter. He has a 7-5 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 12 appearances this postseason. Oettinger is 5-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage on home ice in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.