Oettinger is expected to start at home against Nashville on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has won his past five starts while saving 152 of 161 shots (.944 save percentage). He's 35-15-3 with a 2.47 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 53 appearances in 2024-25. Nashville ranks last in goals per game with 2.52.