Oettinger will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Avalanche, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger has been excellent over the last three contests, as he's allowed just one goal. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 2-1-1 record, a 0.74 GAA and a .963 save percentage across four outings this season. He'll look to extend his undefeated-in-regulation streak Tuesday against the high-powered Avalanche offense that currently leads the league with 5.20 goals per game. Regardless, Oettinger is a strong start in all fantasy formats for Tuesday.