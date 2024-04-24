Oettinger is slated to start at home against the Golden Knights in Game 2 on Wednesday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger will attempt to rebound after allowing four goals on just 15 shots in a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Monday. He was inconsistent in the regular season, finishing with a 35-14-4 record, 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage in 54 contests. Oettinger also had a tough time versus the Golden Knights during the 2023 playoffs, stopping 143 of 163 shots (.877 save percentage) over the course of that six-game series.