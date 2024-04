Oettinger is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Wednesday, according to Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Oettinger has a 34-14-4 record, 2.76 GAA and .904 save percentage in 53 contests in 2023-24. He's allowed just five goals on 71 shots (.930 save percentage) over his past three appearances. St. Louis ranks 24th offensively with 2.88 goals per game, so this should be a favorable matchup for the netminder.