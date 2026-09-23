Oettinger is expected to guard the home goal in Wednesday's preseason game against Minnesota, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com.

Oettinger had a 35-12-6 record, 2.59 GAA and .899 save percentage in 54 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. That marked a career low for him in terms of save percentage and a substantial drop from his .912 save percentage across 251 regular-season outings from 2020-21 through 2024-25. Even after that drop, Oettinger's position as Dallas' No. 1 netminder is secure going into the 2026-27 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him do better this season.