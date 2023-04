Oettinger is expected to guard the home crease in Game 2 against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Oettinger saved 45 of 48 shots in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild in Monday's series opener. He's been a major factor for Dallas all year, posting a 37-11-11 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 62 regular-season contests. The Wild averaged 2.91 goals per game in 2022-23 prior to the playoffs.