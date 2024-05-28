Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Oettinger gave up two goals in the first period, but he was able to stabilize to end the first period. The Stars' offense showed up in the second and third while Oettinger remained steady to earn his second win in a row. The 25-year-old could be reasonably expected to have a tougher time on the road, where the Oilers will be able to dictate the line matchups to a greater extent. Oettinger has allowed seven goals over three games in the Western Conference Finals and should continue to handle all of the goaltending duties for the Stars.