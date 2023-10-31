Watch Now:

Oettinger allowed three goals on 25 shots in Monday's 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Oettinger fell behind 2-1 with goals allowed to Dmitri Voronkov and Damon Severson in the first period, and the game was tied 2-2 heading to the third. However, Dallas rattled off three unanswered goals in the first 16:21 of the final period to get Oettinger off the hook. He has picked up three straight victories, but the three goals allowed marked a season high. He and the Stars will look to clean things up on the road with an upcoming back-to-back against Calgary on Wednesday and Edmonton on Thursday. Expect Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood to split the starts as the Stars facing the struggling pair of teams in Alberta.

