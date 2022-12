Oettinger made 27 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He very nearly had his third shutout of the season, but Columbus rookie Kent Johnson snuck a backhander past him with only 15 seconds left in the game. Oettinger has won four of his last five starts, and on the season the 24-year-old boasts a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage.