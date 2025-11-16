Oettinger stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The Flyers struggled to get any offense going, making it an easy path to a third straight win for Oettinger. He's allowed just seven goals during the streak after giving up six goals to the Ducks in the Nov. 6 loss that came just before he got back in the win column. Oettinger is up to 8-3-2 on the year with a 2.75 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 13 starts. The Stars will host the Islanders on Tuesday to wrap up this brief homestand before heading out on a four-game road trip that begins in Vancouver on Thursday.