Oettinger turned aside 19 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Brett Howden beat him on a clear break from the Dallas blue line late in the first period, but Oettinger otherwise had an answer for everything Vegas fired his way. The 24-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts as the Stars try to lock up first place in the Central Division, and on the season he sports a 2.40 GAA and .918 save percentage.