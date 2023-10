Oettinger stopped 23 of 24 shots in the Stars' 2-1 shootout win over the Blues on Thursday.

The first star of the game, Oettinger was terrific, only allowing a goal to Tyler Tucker in the second period. The American netminder will look to build off a strong 2022-23 campaign where he posted a 37-11-11 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Tuesday against Vegas could be the next time Oettinger is between the pipes.