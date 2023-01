Oettinger turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The third-year netminder saw his third shutout of the season slip away in the second period after Carter Verhaeghe banged home a rebound, but otherwise Oettinger had an answer for everything Florida fired at him. He's allowed more than two goals only once in his last six starts, going 5-1-0 during that stretch, and on the season he sports an impressive 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage.