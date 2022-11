Oettinger turned aside 37 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

A Travis Konecny goal early in the second period denied Oettinger his second shutout of the season, but otherwise the third-year netminder appeared to be back in form in his second start following his return from a lower-body injury. Oettinger will take a 1.80 GAA and .938 save percentage into his next outing.