Oettinger stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Oettinger picked up his fourth win in his last five starts. He's allowed just eight goals on 108 shots over his last four games, which is a solid bounce-back stretch after allowing a total of 10 goals on 45 shots versus the Ducks and Predators earlier in the month. Oettinger is at a 9-4-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 15 outings this season. The Stars' road trip continues in Calgary on Saturday, which would be a favorable matchup should Oettinger get the nod.