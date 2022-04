Oettinger made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

The struggling Sharks offense failed to muster many chances against the stout Dallas defense, as the Stars picked up an important two points in the standings while handing San Jose its ninth consecutive loss. Fantasy managers who wisely deployed Oettinger in this favorable matchup were rewarded with a strong performance from the 23-year-old netminder at a pivotal time in the fantasy hockey season.