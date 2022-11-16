Oettinger made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Neither team ever gained more than a one-goal advantage during the game, but Tampa Bay took the final lead with just over a minute left in OT, as Oettinger couldn't handle an Alex Killorn shot from the faceoff circle. It's the second time in three starts Oettinger has coughed up five goals since he returned from a lower-body injury, but on the season he still sports a sparkling 6-2-1 record, 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage.