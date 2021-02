Oettinger turned away 27 of 29 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Chicago.

Oettinger has received two straight starting assignments and he's made the most of the opportunity with a .938 save percentage across those outings. Veteran Anton Khudobin, who was suspended Sunday and backed up Oettinger on Tuesday, could be back between the pipes as soon as Thursday, but Oettinger has certainly earned himself more playing time going forward.