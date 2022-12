Oettinger stopped all 31 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Oettinger was excellent in the Stars' win, stopping 31 shots to record his second shutout of the season. It was especially encouraging considering that Oettinger had allowed nine goals over his previous two starts. The 23-year-old netminder has been one of the stronger fantasy options this season with a 9-2-2 record and a .923 save percentage.