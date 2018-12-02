Stars' Jake Oettinger: Shuts out Boston College
Oettinger stopped all 42 shots he faced in Boston University's 0-0 tie with Boston College on Saturday.
And that is how it has gone for both Oettinger and the Terriers this season. For his part, Oettinger has had a darn good campaign. With his defense abandoning him on a regular basis, Dallas' first-round pick (26th overall) in 2017 has still managed to post a 2.65 GAA and .922 save percentage in 13 games for BU. Oettinger has played considerably better than his 4-7-2 record would indicate. He could easily decide to turn pro after this season as opposed to playing a fourth and final year of collegiate hockey.
