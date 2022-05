Oettinger posted a 29-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Oettinger was able to make a first-period tally by Joe Pavelski stand as the Stars evened the series at 1-1. There's been just three goals between the two teams, so Oettinger's been working with thin margins, though he's allowed just one tally on 55 shots. The 23-year-old is locked in as the Stars' starter, so he'll likely be between the pipes again Saturday on home ice in Game 3.