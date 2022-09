Oettinger signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Stars on Friday.

Oettinger broke out as Dallas' No. 1 netminder last season, going 30-15-1 while posting a 2.53 GAA, a .914 save percentage and one shutout. Oettinger could make 55-plus starts as the Stars' workhorse in 2022-23 -- it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish as a top-10 fantasy option at his position this year.