Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Oettinger is expected to start on the road in Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

After allowing five goals on 28 shots in the first-round opener, Oettinger has won Dallas' past two games while stopping 57 of 62 shots (.919 save percentage). He had a 35-12-6 record, 2.59 GAA and .899 save percentage in 54 regular-season appearances. Minnesota finished the regular season in a three-way tie for 10th in goals per game with an average of 3.27. However, the Wild are missing an important member of their forward corps in Mats Zuccarello (upper body).

More News