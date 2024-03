Oettinger is expected to start at home against Arizona on Wednesday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger will attempt to rebound after losing his past two contests while allowing eight goals on 40 shots (.800 save percentage). He's 25-13-4 with a 3.05 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2023-24. Arizona is tied for 22nd offensively with 2.93 goals per game, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for Oettinger.