Per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home game versus the Blue Jackets.

Oettinger was solid in his last start Feb. 25 against the Panthers, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the season due to lackluster goal support from his teammates. The 22-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's 4-6-2 on the road this year.